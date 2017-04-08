Real Madrid Vs. Atletico Madrid Live Stream: Watch The La Liga Derby Online

REx/Shutterstock

Goooooal! It’s time for the Madrid Derby, as crosstown rivals – Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid – will clash in La Liga on April 8. The action is going to be hotter than the plains in Spain so don’t miss it when the game kicks off at 10:15 AM ET.

Real Madrid head into this game with Atletico Madrid with a slight lead over Barcelona in La Liga. With Barca facing the struggling Malaga during this week of play, the last thing Los Blancos can afford is a loss to Atletico. Thankfully for Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, Gareth Bale, 27, Karim Benzema, 29, and the rest of Real, they’re playing at home. Can Los Rojiblancos take down Real at home? There’s only one way to find out.

The Madrid Derby used to be viewed as a clash of “Fascist Rich Vs. Honest Poor,” as Real Madrid living up to its “royalty” moniker. Los Blancos play in the upper-class district of Chamartin. Atletico plays in Vincente Calderon in the working class Arganzuela neighborhood. However, Richard Ballout argued on FourFourTwo that it’s an outdated model.

Though Real Madrid has often been considered to be a “pet” of fascist dictator Francisco Franco, Richard argued that slandering Real to be the team of rich elites is wrong. After all, some of Aletico’s most fervent supporters – the Ultras, such as Atletico Frente – have demonstrated right-wing and racist attitudes. During the Feb. 2014 derby, chants of “Marcelo is a monkey’ rained down on the 28-year-old Real Madrid player’s head. So, while it’s easy to paint it as a clash between the “good” workers of Atletico versus the “evil” rich Real, it’s not that simple.

However, it’s not beyond imagination to call this match as important as a final. In fact, that’s how Saul Niguez, 22, defender for Atletico, is going to treat this match. “We’re viewing it as a final and we hope that this match will go the same way as our previous ones at the [Estadio Santiago] Bernabeu,” he said, according to Marca. “The match will be decided by the small details.”

Who do you want to win the Madrid Derby, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Atletico will upset Real? Will Los Blancos win La Liga?

