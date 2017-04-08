Chelsea Vs. Bournemouth Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Online

Rex/Shutterstock

Chelsea is so close to clinching the Premier League title, they can taste it! They’ll try to take a bite out of Bournemouth when they play them on April 8, so tune at 12:30 PM ET to see every thrilling second of this game.

The last time Chelsea faced Bournemouth, the Blues walked away with a 3-0 victory over the Cherries. Will things be any different when Chelsea heads to Dean Court to face Bournemouth on their home field? Fans of the Pensioners hope not. The last thing Chelsea can afford is another surprising loss, especially with Tottenham Hotspur ready to pounce on any opportunity to take the lead away.

With seven games left in the season, Chelsea needs about six wins to guarantee the EPL title, according to Goal.com. After this Bournemouth clash, Antonio Conte’s squad takes on Manchester United, Southampton, Everton, Middlesbrough, West Brom, and Sunderland. While Chelsea and the Spurs won’t play again during the rest of this EPL season, they will clash in the semifinals of the FA Cup. Tottenham may not be able to take the EPL cup from Chelsea’s hands, but they may be able to exact some payback then.

However, Chelsea better not sleep on the Cherries or they may just find themselves with another unexpected loss. Eddie Howe’s side is unbeaten in five games, including a well-fought draw against Liverpool. Even though they have a seven-point lead, now’s not the time for Chelsea to slack off.

It’s also not a time for any of their stars to earn a ban from FIFA. Such was nearly the fate of Diego Costa, 28, who allegedly kicked at Manchester City’s Vincent Kompany, 30, during their April 5 match. However, Diego wasn’t going to get suspended, sources tell ESPN FC, as the ref was well aware of the alleged kicking at the time.

“Yes, you see this kind of contact, but it’s impossible to tell, to judge this kind of contact,” manager Antonio Conte, 47, said. “Against Crystal Palace I told you I didn’t see a clear handball and penalty for us, and also a red card, because it’s very difficult to see these type of situations during the game.”

Do you think Chelsea will win the Premier League, HollywoodLifers?

