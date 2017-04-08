Bayern Munich Vs. Borussia Dortmund Live Stream: Watch Der Klassiker Online

Rex/Shutterstock

It’s one of the fiercest rivalries in all of the Bundesliga: Bayern Munich versus Borussia Dortmund. Der FCB meets Die Borussen in Der Klassiker on April 8. Tune in to see every exciting second of the match when it starts at 12:30 PM ET.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have El Clasico. C.D. Guadalajara and Club America have El Super Clasico. For German soccer fans, it’s Der Klassiker, and they’ll see the latest installment when Borussia Dortmund heads to Allianz Arena to meet Bayern Munich on their home ground. With Die Bayern on their way to a fifth Bundesliga championship, this meeting is for nothing but pride. It should be a great one so don’t miss a single moment.

Going into this game, Bayern is ten points ahead of RasenBallsport Leipzig e.V (aka RB Leipzig). Unless Carlo Ancelotti’s men self-destruct over the remaining matches in the 2016-17 season, the Bavarians will likely cruise for another league championship. BVB, on the other hand, are hoping they can still keep pace to a Top Four finish.

Things aren’t looking good for Die Schwarzgelben, as Dortmund may be possibly without eight first-team players, according to ESPN. Andre Schurrle, Mario Gotze, Marco Reus and Erik Durm will be sitting this game out, and manager Thomas Tuchel said that they may not be the only ones sitting on the sidelines.

“Julian Weigl is a doubt, Shinji Kagawa is a doubt, Lukasz Piszczek is a doubt. It looks a bit better for Marc Bartra, who has back problems,” he said. While having so many players hurt, the lack of Marco Rues has the manager feeling worried for this match. “With his presence alone he can make all players around him better. Having to do without him is an enormous loss. We need to somehow manage to throw him into the mix when he gives the signal.”

Here’s hoping they figure it out. Going into this installment of Der Klassiker, Der FCB is up 52-28, with 33 draws between them. Can the Yellow and Black Attack manage to score the upset, or will Bayern claim another easy win?

Who do you want to win this match, HollywoodLifers?

