Barcelona Vs. Malaga Live Stream: Watch The Exciting La Liga Match Online

Rex/Shutterstock

With Real Madrid engaged in a cross-town derby, now’s the time for Barcelona to strike and take La Liga. Lionel Messi’s crew challenges Malaga on April 8, so don’t miss this exciting match when it kicks off at 2:45 PM ET.

There are only two points separating Real Madrid from Barcelona and only eight weeks of play left in the 2016-17 La Liga season. If Lionel Messi, 29, Luis Suarez, 30, Neymar, 25, and the rest of the Blaugrana want to steal the throne away from Real, they better get cracking. While Los Blancos take on Atletico Madrid in the Madrid Derby, Barca battles Malaga. The action is going to be fierce so don’t miss a single second.

While the Trident of Neymar, Messi and Suarez will be intact for this game, Barcelona will be without Ivan Rakitic, 29, and Gerard Pique, 30, according to Sport English. Ivan racked up his fifth yellow card while fouling Steven N’Zoni, 28, during Barcelona’s April 5 match against Sevilla. Gerard got smacked with a yellow card after taking down Angel Correa, 22, so he’ll join Ivan in sitting this game out.

However, these suspensions may help the team in the long run. April 23 sees Barcelona battle Real Madrid in another installment of El Clasico. With these two La Liga leaders meeting head-to-head, that game might determine who win the league this season. If Gerard and Ivan sit out this match with Malaga, they’ll be fresh to play in the much more important game.

Under that logic, it’s possible that Sergi Roberto, 25, might pick up his fifth yellow in this match. If he sits out the April 15 match against Real Sociedad, he’ll also be eligible for the match against Los Blancos.

While Ivan is serving his punishment, he better think about shaping up his manners. During the April 2 match with Granada, he threw some major shade Andreas Pereira, saying “Down to the second division, you son of a b*tch. You’re going down.” While Ivan has said it was in “the heat of the moment” when apologizing, per ESPN, he might want to learn some self-control.

Do you think Barcelona will win La Liga, HollywoodLifers? Or do you think Real Madrid will beat back the Blaugrana?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.