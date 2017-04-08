‘Fate Of The Furious’ Red Carpet Live Stream: Watch The Rock, Vin Diesel & More

Can’t wait to see ‘The Fate Of The Furious?!’ You can catch all the fun by joining the stars on the red carpet (via live stream) for the world premiere! Find out all the deets!

Who’s ready for the action-packed eighth installment of Fast & Furious? The Fate Of The Furious, starring Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron and more, is set to hit theaters April 14 — but you don’t have to wait to see the cast in action! Tune in to The Fate Of The Furious world premiere red carpet, via Facebook Live on April 8 at 6:30 PM EST!

This is the first installment of the Fast & Furious franchise that does not include Paul Walker, who was killed in a car accident in 2013. The premise of this film begins with Dom (Vin Diesel) and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) who are on their honeymoon and Brian, who was played by Paul, and his wife Mia, who was played by Jordana Brewster, have retired from the street racing game. The rest of the team has gone back to normal life, but the “normalcy” doesn’t last long when a mystery woman comes to seduce Dom, pulling the entire team back into the world of crime and racing. It’s sure to leave you on the edge of your seat!

This film is also so highly-anticipated because of the apparent beef between Vin Diesel and The Rock during filming! The Rock notoriously went very public last summer about his on set disagreements with his cast mate and the two had a sit down in August because of their issues! We’re totally anxious to see how these two interact on-camera.

