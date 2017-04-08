‘SNL’ Rips Into Syrian Bombings Ordered By Donald Trump In Cold Open Skit

Courtesy of NBC

Another Saturday, another jab at American politics. The cast of ‘SNL’ didn’t waste any time addressing the Syrian bombings ordered by Donald Trump during their cold open on Apr. 8. Read all skit details, here!

Coming off a two week hiatus, Saturday Night Live immediately hit the ground running with government-fueled jokes on Apr. 8. This time, Donald Trump, 70, (played by Alec Baldwin) addressed a crowd of people during a town meeting. But instead of offering solutions to the locals’ problems, he instead chose to brag about the airstrikes on Syria, which he ordered without congressional approval on April 6th. When one local tried to talk about the failing of TrumpCare, Donald immediately changed the subject to Syria.

If the rest of tonight’s episode goes anything like the cold open, fans are in for a hilarious ride! Especially with world-famous comedian Louis CK as host. Fresh off his Netflix comedy special (which was a massive hit, by the way) Louis is expected to take countless jabs at Donald and anyone he crosses paths with inside the White House, including KellyAnne Conway, Mike Pence, and Jared Kushner. Remember when Louis called the President “a lying sack of sh*?” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert? SNL will most definitely make a similar platform for disses like that.

Leading up to this evening, the SNL team released a promo video of Louie that shows audiences exactly what kind of host he will be, and what type of comedy they can expect from him. Yes he’s been in the business for DECADES, but some may not know him that well. For starters, Louie HATES Trump. He’s also uses a very sarcastically dry tone at all times, and doesn’t care for the celebrity lifestyle that comes along with being successful. If it were up to Louie, he and his two children would live in a dark hole away from society. He’s truly one of a kind.

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think about the cold open sketch? Comment below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.