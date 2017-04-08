Kylie Jenner, Jessica Simpson & Bella Thorne: Hollywood’s Sexiest Cowgirls — See Pics

Image Courtesy of Dimension Films/Image Courtesy of Warner Bros./Courtesy of Instagram/Courtesy of Snapchat

Giddy up! Hollywood has a long, running list of gorgeous ladies who have stepped into southern belle and cowgirl costumes, most recently Kylie Jenner and Bella Thorne who looked super sexy in their looks! Who’s your favorite Hollywood cowgirl?!

What happens when the South heads West? You get a ton of fabulous celebrities dressed up as super sexy cowgirls! Yeehaw! Click through our gallery to see all the iconic celebs in their costumes!

Now, let’s start with the most recent trendsetter, Kylie Jenner, 20, who channeled a space cowgirl in a risqué silver two-piece while celebrating the 24th birthdays of twin It Girls Simi and Haze Khadra. For the “out of this world” themed party, the lip kit mogul donned a silky silver cowgirl hat on top of her blonde bob and kept with the cowgirl theme in bell-bottom silver pants. So country!

Let’s not forget Belle Thorne, 19, who crushed her cowgirl costume for Halloween 2016! Her racy lingerie and hot pink hat were far from spooky. The actress shared her costume via Snapchat and captioned the sultry pic “Who’s your cowgirl?” We were definitely into it.

However, the most iconic cowgirl in the game? That would be Jessica Simpson! The Dukes Of Hazzard actress nailed her portrayal of Daisy Duke in the 2005 film, and, along with it, looked perfect in her own daisy dukes and cowboy boots for her music video for “These Boots Are Made For Walkin’.” Who can forget Jessica’s bright red cowboy boots, cut-off graphic T-shirt and barely-there jean shorts? Totally iconic.

There are countless other Hollywood cowgirls, including Jessica Alba, who showed off her own washboard abs in Sin City (2005) during her iconic cowgirl dance scene. Plus, there’s Little Mix who dressed as cowgirls just last month to announce their newest single would be “No More Sad Songs” feat. Machine Gun Kelly!

HollywoodLifers, who is your favorite Hollywood cowgirl? Let us know!

