Selena Gomez Passionately Kisses The Weeknd In Hot New PDA Photo

The Weeknd shared his first official picture with Selena Gomez on his Instagram on Apr. 8. The ‘Starboy’ singer posted a photo of Selena giving him a loving kiss on the cheek and the latest details on the couple will have you swooning!

The Weeknd, 27, shared his first photo on Instagram of himself with Selena Gomez, 24! The couple seemed super cozy in the dimly lit picture that showed Sel planting a kiss on Abel’s cheek on Apr. 8. The “Good For You” singer has been featured in The Weeknd’s Instagram story before, but this marked her first appearance on his general feed.

The two just started dating in Jan. and have already taken their love global. Sel and Abel have been seen together in Argentina, Brazil, Italy, Canada, and Germany. They have been on the dating fast track since they were first seen together. “This is the first time a potential marriage and children has been a thought as something serious in Selena’s mind,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com.

“She would fully consider and expects The Weeknd to be her man for the rest of her life,” the insider said. They already seemed super comfortable with each other when they were spotted at TAO Beauty & Essex in Hollywood for a date night on Apr. 6. “They came in [to the restaurant] holding hands and looked really happy. Selena looked gorgeous and they were both very friendly. They had dinner just the two of them, and held hands across the table before their meals came,” a source told HollywoodLife.com. Selena looked stunning in an adorable little black dress that she accessorized with a denim jacket and booties. She even did her lob hair style up in tight curls.

