Selena Gomez Terrified Of Losing The Weeknd — Their Break Up Would Be ‘Devastating’

Look, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are totally fine — but IF their relationship were to go south, it would be the most ‘devastating’ break up for her. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that the brunette beauty is terrified of losing her man. Here’s the scoop!

Relationships aren’t always rainbows and butterflies. Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 27, will come across rough seas at some point, but hopefully they’ll be strong enough to brave the storm together. If not, it would totally shatter her heart. “If The Weeknd ever decided to dump Selena, it would be her work break up ever,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She finally gave her love to someone after her most recent stay in a treatment center.”

Don’t worry guys, we’re not saying Selena and the “Starboy” crooner are headed for a split. This is just the worst cast scenario. “She put all her confidence, vulnerability and attention into Abel,” the source continues. “If he ever decided that he didn’t want to be continue being in a relationship with her, it would be the most devastating thing. It would rock her to the very core.” The Weeknd is the first serious guy Selena has dated since splitting from Justin Bieber, so we can totally understand why she’s cherishing her new romance so much.

For the time being though, the last thing we have to worry about is a Selena and The Weeknd break up. JUST LOOK HOW IN LOVE THEY ARE! The “False Alarm” hitmaker posted a super adorable photo on April 8 of his leading lady passionately kissing him on the cheek. Until today, he kept their romance pretty quiet on social media — so this feels like a big step forward! The couple reportedly spent the previous night cuddling nonstop at Belly’s birthday party, where they mingled with other A-listers like Drake, French Montana, and Ashlee Simpson. Sounds like a magical time!

