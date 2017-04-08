Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Couldn’t Stop Kissing At Party — Inside Their Sexy Night Out

Courtesy Of Instagram

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd partied it up and were reportedly all over each on Friday, Apr. 7. Get all the details on the couple’s hot night out!

Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 27, had a ball at their friend Canadian rapper Belly’s birthday party. The couple mingled with other music A-listers like Drake, French Montana, Evan Ross, Amber Rose, and Ashlee Simpson. Sel and Abel still reportedly managed to find time to get romantic and were reportedly seen in the corner of the part tent getting cuddly, according to PEOPLE.

@belly 👌🏽 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Apr 8, 2017 at 4:27am PDT

Eyewitnesses reported the couple could not keep their hands off each other and kissed all night. It sounds like party tent was where The Weeknd took that adorable pic of Sel kissing his cheek that he posted on Instagram on Sat. In any case, Selena looked sexy in a dark dress with a lace up front and back. She kept her hair simple with a classic low ponytail. The “Starboy” singer rocked a jacket that had “Legend Of The Fall” embroidered on the back.

They apparently arrived around 11:40 pm and hung out with Ashlee for a bit. The Weekend allegedly seemed annoyed for a minute, but it didn’t last long. He later gave Selena a sweet little kiss on the nose. They even joined the party on the dance floor where they danced to YG’s “Why You Hatin’?” This marked the pair’s second date night in a row after they grabbed a bite to eat at TAO Beauty & Essex in Hollywood after the end of The Weeknd’s South American tour. They were reportedly held hands across the table while they waited for their food. So romantic!

what do you think of Sel and Abel's date night?

