Robert Pattinson Vs. Charlie Hunnam: Which ‘City Of Z’ Hunk Is The Dreamiest?

If you were lost in the city of Z, who would you prefer to be lost with? Charlie Hunnam or Robert Pattinson? Both men were so swoon-worthy at the premiere of their new film ‘The Lost City Of Z,’ we just can’t choose!

Charlie Hunnam, 36, and Robert Pattinson, 30 star in the new film The Lost City Of Z and the casting is pure, hot perfection. Between Rob and Charlie, who play two explorers that discover a lost city in the Amazon, you won’t be able to tear your eyes away from the screen! Still, we’re left with the question — who do you think is hotter — Charlie Hunnam or Robert Pattinson?! Vote!

Rumors swirled surrounding possible beef between Charlie and Rob on the set of The Lost City Of Z when Charlie told Screen Daily that the two barely spoke during filming! “I had a couple of rehearsal sessions with Sienna [Miller, 35] but I didn’t spend any time with Tom [Holland, 20] or Robert,” he said. “I don’t think I said more than ten words to Robert off camera. I didn’t know if he was just ‘in that zone’ or if he genuinely didn’t like me,” Charlie said “There was a real distance between us.” Yikes!

Rob finally spoke out about that serious awkwardness and denied feuding with his co-star… kind of. “I didn’t ignore him. Well, whatever, maybe.. I thought he was ignoring me,” the former Twilight star told Entertainment Tonight. “I don’t know. It was just the two of us in the hotel,” Rob added. Sounds like a good old case of the silent treatment — so awkward!

It must have all blown over, though, since the two hotties were spotted cracking jokes and laughing at The Lost City Of Z premiere and Charlie totally backtracked on his claims. “I think we both really understood what we were doing and there was no real contention or beef between us – we were just playing the game,” Charlie said to ET. Phew!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think is dreamier?! Rob or Charlie? Make sure you vote!