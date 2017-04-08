Remy Ma is spitting more fire at Nicki Minaj — and now she’s involving Nicki’s family! Remy took to Instagram Live and shared some fighting words aimed at Nicki Minaj’s brother, Jelani. The drama continues…

Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj‘s beef didn’t stop with “No Frauds!” During an Instagram live video, Remy fired some shots at Nicki’s brother Jelani Maraj, referring to the 2015 charges against him for allegedly raping a 12-year-old child.

At around 7:45 on April 7, Remy started off her IG Live saying, “If you wasn’t there, don’t talk about nobody’s case,” in reference to her 2008 conviction for shooting a woman in the stomach. “Even if what they said was exact and right in my case, b**ch, I ain’t never touch nobody’s kids,” the “ShETHER” rapper snapped before sticking her tongue out and cackling. Yikes!

This isn’t the first time Remy has referred to Nicki’s brother, who most recently rejected a plea deal in February and faces up to a life conviction in prison. Jelani was indicted in 2015 on charges of first-degree rape and first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child. In Remy’s 7-minute attack track “ShETHER,” in which she took a number of jabs at Nicki, she also brought up Jelani’s case.

“Guess who supports a child molester? Nicki Minaj / You paid for your brother’s wedding? That’s hella foul / How you spendin’ money to support a pedophile? / He a walkin’ dead man, sendin’ threats to him,” Remy rapped. Yikes….

Of course, Nicki responded to Remy’s scathing words with her top-charting track “No Frauds,” featuring Lil Wayne and Drake. Nicki also released “Changed It,” featuring Lil Wayne, and couldn’t miss another opportunity to take aim at Remy.

This feud just won’t stop — but do we even want it to? HollywoodLifers, do you think that Remy hit a new low taking aim at Jelani Maraj? Or do you think that’s fair game? Let us know!