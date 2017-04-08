Perrie Edwards Dissing Selena Gomez’s ’13 Reasons Why?’ — It Was ‘Massively Disturbing’

REX/Shutterstock

As a first-time producer, Selena Gomez put her heart and soul into ’13 Reasons Why.’ The teen suicide Netflix series got a strong reaction out of Perrie Edwards, who called it ‘massively disturbing.’ Did she not like the show, or is it a misunderstanding?

Calm down everyone, Perrie Edward‘s, 23, review of Selena Gomez‘s, 24, 13 Reasons Why isn’t nearly as harsh as it sounds. In fact, it’s SUPER NICE. Yes the Little Mix singer thought the Netflix series was “massively disturbing,” but she meant it in a positive, empowering way. And besides, aren’t the greatest works of art the ones that make us feel and think? “The way they got the message across was amazing, and although I found it massively disturbing, I feel like every person going to school should watch it.” See — Perrie totally loved it!

It’s a good thing too, since 13 Reasons Why is basically Selena’s baby. The “Hands To Myself” hitmaker took time away from her singing career to produce the series, which probably was a little frightening at least, but the results totally paid off. Fans love the show SO MUCH that they’re already asking about season 2, or if there’s even going to be one. “We don’t know what is going to go beyond it, but we know there are so many stories that lie beneath each character,” Selena explained to The Hollywood Reporter. “That’s why it became a series in the first place. So we’ll see.” STOP TEASING US!

As much as we’d love to watch the next chapter unravel on the silver screen, we’ve got something else to buzz about! And that’s Selena’s upcoming album. The brunette beauty recently dropped “It Ain’t Me” featuring DJ Kygo and we’re already begging for more. One thing we know for sure, it’s that Selena reportedly collaborated with Paulina Rubio, a Latin music icon, on at least one song. It sounds like this is going to be her best work yet!

