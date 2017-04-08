Omarosa Marries John Allen Newman In Trump’s Hotel — See Her Lovely Pink Gown

Courtesy of Instagram

Omarosa Manigault married Pastor John Allen Newman on Saturday, Apr. 8. The assistant to the President married in Franklin Study of the D.C. Trump Hotel and you’ve got to see the pictures!

Omarosa Manigault, 43, married Pastor John Allen Newman, 61, in a beautiful ceremony on Saturday, Apr. 8. The couple said, “I do,” in the Franklin Study of the Washington D.C. Trump Hotel. The bride who serves as assistant to the president and director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison in the White House positively glowed. Omarosa and John said their vows a canopy of pink flowers.

Omarosa wore a lovely blush ballgown with an illusion sweetheart neckline. The dress had beautiful details throughout the bodice that spread onto the skirt with some additional appliqué on the bottom. Her dress reportedly came from Kleinfeld Bridal in New York City and will be featured on Say Yes To The Dress, according to The Hill. She completed her bridal look with a matching blush pink veil and a bouquet of white roses and pink orchids. Omarose did her hair in a curled updo with side bangs and one curled piece that came over her shoulder. After the ceremony, Omarosa looked positively thrilled. She stood with John as they toasted with their guests. John wore a tan suit with a white shirt, pink tie and an orchid pinned to his lapel.

The ceremony took place in the morning and the happy couple were surrounded by 100 of their closet family and friends. President Trump did not attend the ceremony because he was at his Mar-A-Lago resort where he was been with the Chinese President Xi Jinping. Omarosa celebrated with some White House friends on Apr. 5 with a “bridal/going away party.” The event included White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway. The ladies toasted to Omarosa’s exciting new life chapter with drinks and cupcakes.

