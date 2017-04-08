Olivia Munn & Aaron Rodgers Split: ‘She’s Heartbroken’ & Wants To ‘Work Things Out’

REX/Shutterstock

This is so sad! Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn have split after 3 years together and we’re hearing at HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Olivia is taking the break up pretty hard and wants to try to work things out.

“Olivia [Munn, 36] is pretty heart broken and she’s blaming herself. She knew Aaron [Rodgers, 33] wasn’t into all the glitz and glamour, and she feels like she should have compromised more,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He always said he liked her with no make up, sweats and a ponytail and just wanted to stay in and watch TV, but she was about parties and networking. She’s hoping they may be able to work things out,” the source continued. This is truly heartbreaking!

Still, it’s clear Aaron did not like to be in the spotlight much, as his last public event with Olivia was at the ESPYs in June 2016! Olivia arrived solo to the Vanity Fair Oscar’s Party, her Office Christmas Party premieres, the American Music Awards and more public events since their appearance last year.

Olivia and Aaron’s split was disclosed on Friday, April 7 and neither party has commented since the news broke. “They have amicably ended their relationship of three years,” a source close to the former couple revealed to People magazine. The outlet also claimed the pair “remain close friends and wish nothing but the best for each other.”

Whether it was family drama that broke the two apart or fights over marriage and children, the end of their relationship truly comes as a shock, especially to those who thought they were heading towards engagement. In just January, Olivia penned a heartfelt note to Aaron’s NFL team, the Green Bay Packers, and their fans, after the Atlanta Falcons beat them in the NFC Championships. She gushed that she was “so proud of this team” and thanked those who “supported them by choosing to put out only positive energy.” The mainstay at Packers home games will sure to be a no-show come August for preseason, unfortunately.

