Mel B’s Makeup Artist Claims He Covered Up Injuries After Husband’s Alleged Abuse

REX/Shutterstock

Mel B’s makeup artist reportedly came forward to her legal team on Apr. 8. He explained he used to cover up her bruises from her husband Stephen Belafonte’s alleged abuse and the details are heartbreaking.

Mel B’s makeup artist has allegedly approached her legal team with stories of the abuse she suffered at the hands of her husband Stephen Belafonte, 41. The 41 year-old former X Factor judge reportedly “confided” in her longtime makeup artist about her marriage, according to TMZ. The artist, who was not named, apparently offered to write a sworn declaration of what he knows.

The makeup artist allegedly said that he has been covering up Mel’s scars and bruises for years and was one of the few people Mel told about the abuse. Stephen reportedly knew that Mel had spoken with the makeup artist and threatened him to stay quiet. Stephen would apparently even delay paying the artist until he agreed not to say anything.

Mel has been granted a restraining order against Stephen and on Apr. 7 was able to temporarily deny Stephen visitation and custody of their 5-year old daughter Madison. “Mel B has temporarily been able to deny visitation and custody to Stephen Belafonte, for probably about 21 days or 3 weeks,” California Divorce Attorney David Pisarra explained to HollywoodLife.com. “This is a normal strategic move to protect Mel B’s parental rights. Stephen is now in danger of losing permanently valuable parental rights. Should a permanent order be granted, Mel B will be given primary legal and physical custody and Stephen will be at a severe disadvantage for his rights as a father,” he said. Mel filed for divorce on Mar. 20 and since then accusations of abuse against Stephen have been revealed.

