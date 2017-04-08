17 Times Malia Obama Proved She’s The Ultimate Fashionista

SplashNews

She’s only 18 years old, but Malia Obama already has a killer and unique sense of style — especially since she’s been spending time in New York City! Check out some of her top fashion moments right here.

Her dad, Barack Obama, may not be in office anymore, but Malia Obama, 18, is still in the public eye thanks to her new life in New York City! While living in the Big Apple and working at the Weinstein Company, the teenager hasn’t been able to avoid the paparazzi, which has given us a chance to see the fabulous outfits she wears to work every day.

Malia’s internship doesn’t require her to get too dressed up — no dress pants and blazers here! — so her ensembles really give us a taste of her unique sense of style. One interesting look she’s rocked quite a few times is mom jeans, but it’s not as weird as it sounds! She totally knows how to style up the loose-fitting, high-waisted pants. Can we also talk about she brought back the windbreaker, too?! The jacket style was totally popular in the 90s, but Malia made it fit right into this era while strolling around NYC.

Of course, Malia also knows how to dress up when she has to, too. When President Obama was in office, she obviously had to attend many high-profile events, and she always showed up dressed for the occasion. She went through her awkward teenage years as the president’s daughter, and still managed to always look fabulous and comfortable.

