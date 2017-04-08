Courtesy of Instagram

There’s something about the springtime that makes celebrities go blonde! ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Rasheeda is the latest lady to lighten up her hair, debuting shorter sun-kissed locks on Instagram on Apr. 8. See the reality star’s sexy makeover, here!

Just like the seasons, Rasheeda‘s, 34, hair is HEATING UP! Embracing her gorgeous new look, the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta reality star debuted a shorter, blonder haircut on Instagram today — and feedback from fans has been nothing but perfection! People can’t stop gushing over Rasheeda’s hairdo. It compliments her skin tone beautifully, and gives her that special POP that comes with Springtime. Now that Winter has come and gone, it’s time to say goodbye to dark colors.

There was a meme going around for while that said, “new hair, new man.” Could that be what Rasheeda is hinting at? Amid the Kirk Frost cheating allegations, the Atlanta-native put her man on probation in order to keep him in check. “She’s watching him like a hawk and making sure he not only stays in line, but proves to her how sorry he is and how much he loves her,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Her initial plan was to kick Kirk to the curb for good, but he still loves him and her resolve is weakening.”

It definitely seems like Kirk is succeeding at winning his wife over. Despite ongoing buzz that he had a secret baby with an alleged baby mama, Jasmine Washington, Rasheeda agreed to go on an exotic vacation with him to Jamaica. What could be more romantic than that? Delicious food, gorgeous sunsets, and white sandy beaches! “The drinks are flowing, they’re partying and having fun and Kirk’s worked his way back into Rasheeda’s bed,” a different source EXCLUSIVELY told us. Kirk must be one smooth talker!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think of Rasheeda’s new makeover? Love or loathe?

