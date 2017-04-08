Mel B & Stephen Belafonte: Lady Victoria Hervey ‘Confirms’ She Had A Threesome

REX/Shutterstock

Are the rumors true? Amid allegations that Stephen Belafonte forced Mel B into having 3-way sex, Lady Victoria Hervey has come forth to say she did actually have a passionate night with the estranged couple. Read on for all the bombshell details!

Out of all the jaw-dropping allegations surrounding Melanie Brown, 41, and Stephen Belafonte‘s, 41, nasty split, there’s at least one person who claims to know the full story. In the same week that the former Spice Girls singer claimed her husband of ten years frequently forced her into have threesomes, Lady Victoria Hervey, 40, confessed that watched the whole situation unravel. How? Because she was a part of the threesome. Here’s how it went down, according to to Victoria.

“I’ve spoken to Mel, she reached out to me on Instagram by sending me a message saying: ‘Let’s talk about those videos,'” she explained to The Sun, referring to the sex tapes Mel B and Stephen made together. “I was really startled, I assumed she meant that we’d been secretly filmed on that night.” Whether or not a tape of their threesome exists, Stephen did capture some sort of evidence that went public on March 30. He posted a picture of himself caressing what appears to be Mel B’s naked thigh. Next to her is another seemingly naked woman, believed to be Victoria.

Believe it or not, the blonde beauty isn’t the only one to come forward about Mel B’s sexual situation. Even Stephen’s brother, Jeremiah, admits that he had a “loose” marriage with the “Wannabe” hitmaker. Ironically, Jeremiah claims it was their sexual freedom that eventually led to a divorce. Unfortunately the drama doesn’t stop there for Mel B, as she claims Stephen also violently abused her. She was granted a restraining order against him, and as of April 7, Stephen was denied visitation rights to their 5-year old daughter, Madison.

HollywoodLifers, do you believe Victoria when she says she had a threesome with the couple?

