Rasheeda Has Kirk Frost On ‘Probation’ To Keep Him In Line After Cheating Scandal

He’s still in the doghouse! Rasheeda Buckner-Frost has Kirk Frost on ‘probation’ after his cheating scandal, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. The ‘L&HH’ star wants to make sure her husband stays ‘in line’ after he admitted to ‘messing up.’

Kirk Frost, 47, shockingly revealed to his guy friends that Rasheeda Buckner-Frost, 34, and him are “separated” on the latest episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. However, there are rumors of a reconciliation since the pair was recently spotted together in Jamaica while filming for their hit show! “Rasheeda’s initial plan when she found out about the cheating was to kick Kirk to the curb for good, but he still loves him and her resolve is weakening,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “So for now, he’s on probation. She’s watching him like a hawk and making sure he not only stays in line, but proves to her how sorry he is and how much he loves her.”

However, Kirk is going to have to pull out all the stops in order to woo his leading lady. “She’s expecting flowers, surprise trips, trips to the day spa, all of that,” our source added. “And if he doesn’t step up, he’s gone.” As fans have been witnessing, Kirk’s been dealing with the fallout of his infidelity. He confessed they are “living in separate homes” on the April 3 episode. Rasheeda’s mom Shirleen is also over his player ways and suggested they get a divorce! They’ve been married since 1999 and share two precious children together, Ky Frost, 16, and Karter Frost, 3.

Rasheeda has been working really hard to sort things out with her husband, amid the claims that he fathered a son with his side chick Jasmine Washington, 27. L&HH star Yung Joc, 34, also shockingly admitted that he hooked up with a woman named Jasmine around the same time, so it’s still remains a mystery who the real father is. Hopefully, the truth will be revealed very soon!

As we previously reported, “Kirk is in Jamaica filming for the show and Rasheeda’s there too,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The drinks are flowing, they’re partying and having fun and Kirk’s worked his way back into Rasheeda’s bed. They’re trying to be slick about it and keep it hidden, but it’s happening.” These two could possibly be working out their differences.

