Kendall Jenner ‘Traumatized’ Over Pepsi Ad Backlash — She Had ‘High Hopes’ For It

Kendall Jenner has been reeling from the controversial Pepsi she starred in. She returned to LA from Paris on Apr. 7, but the model still worried about her career, HollywoodLife has exclusively learned. See why Kendall took the ad getting pulled so hard here!

Kendall Jenner reportedly has not stopped thinking about the failed Pepsi ad. The 21 year-old model escaped to Paris to get away, but returned to Los Angeles on Apr. 7. “Kendall was grateful for the change,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She is really traumatized over the Pepsi backlash.”

Kendall was in a Pepsi ad that sparked outrage because the model essentially ended a protest with a can of the soda. “She had such high hopes for it,” the source continued, “and now she’s terrified she will never work again or become a laughing stock.” Kendall has always been on on the shy side and having such controversial attention hit her hard. “The world sees her as this glamorous, sophisticated, jet-setting woman, but she’s only 21 and she’s very sensitive,” the insider told us. “This has been very painful and embarrassing to her.”

Kendall continued to lean on her mother Kris Jenner, 61, as she dealt with everything. “She feels like the whole world hates her. She’s never had to deal with this kind of backlash, she’s so upset,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com. “Anything offensive is just not her. She means well, always,” an insider told PEOPLE magazine. Kendall’s return to Los Angeles from Paris was definitely rough. She covered her face with her hand and wore sunglasses. Kendall wore a black top with black leather leggings. She kept her outfit pretty neutral with white sneakers and a leopard print jacket.

