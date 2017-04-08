12 Times Kendall Jenner & Gigi Hadid Proved They’re Ultimate BFF Goals

Courtesy of Instagram/YouTube

Friends until the end! Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid are always having a blast together, whether they are slaying the runway or laughing at each other’s jokes. The A-list models are still closer than ever and they constantly redefine BFF goals!

Sisters from another mister! Kendall Jenner, 21, and Gigi Hadid, 21, are both having to navigate the world of Hollywood, but luckily they always have each other’s backs! From sashaying on the catwalk to hitting the biggest celebrity hot spots in style, these two have formed a strong bond since becoming friends. As Gigi previously explained, “My mum married David Foster, who was married to Linda Jenner, who was Bruce Jenner’s ex-wife. We’re related through divorced marriages!”

The two ladies could not get any closer and in honor of their incredible friendship, we’ve rounded up the 12 times they’ve positively defined BFF goals! Gigi and Kendall absolutely slayed on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway in Nov. 2016. They stood with their arms around each other during the grand finale and looked super proud. You go, girls!

No friendship would be complete without a sleepover. Gigi and Kendall don’t exactly throw slumber parties the way the rest of us do. The ladies sported haute couture in a video for Vogue, but as with any sleepover they got goofy. Gigi even laid a big, old kiss on Kendall as she laughed. These two clearly love each other and proved it when they got matching necklaces! Kendall and Gigi flaunted their adorable golden “KenGi” necklaces on Snapchat and proved that even best friends can have couple names. The BFFs obviously accept each other completely otherwise it might be weird for Kendall to eat McDonald’s topless in front of Gigi. They’re best friends though so it’s just sweet to see them hanging out together.

HollywoodLifers, which BFF moment was your fav? Sound off in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.