Courtesy of Instagram

What makes for a perfect Saturday evening? Cuddling with your love in front of the TV, maybe? That’s exactly what Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez did tonight, and you better believe they kept up with the Yankees game. We’ve got the adorable pic, here!

Forget the noisy dance clubs, Jennifer Lopez, 47, is more than happy to have a relaxing Saturday night with her man. Curled up on the couch on April 8, the bootylicious Latina and new boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, 41, snuggled up while watching the New York Yankees face off against the Baltimore Orioles. The Yankees unfortunately lost 5-4, but that didn’t seem to bother the baseball player as long as his girlfriend was close by.

For their laid back night, Alex chilled in loose-fitted jeans while JLo felt cozy in her black workout leggings. Oh, and did we mention that the couple are basically wearing MATCHING shoes?! Whoever said watching TV wasn’t a romantic date clearly hasn’t spent time with these two. Look at all the flowers scattered around the room!

And speaking of romance, there’s a good chance Alex and the “On The Floor” singer will be tying the knot…eventually! The lovebirds certainly aren’t in a rush to walk down the aisle, but their families are totally pushing for it! JLo’s mom, Guadalupe Rodriguez, has reportedly given her stamp of approval. And her sister Lynda thinks Alex is “very charming and good to Jennifer,” an insider confirmed to Us Weekly.

Even JLo’s kids are totally smitten by her boyfriend! He’s reportedly met her 9-year old twins, Max and Emme, and she’s gotten close to his family as well. The athlete’s daughters Natasha, 12, and Ella, 8, liked JLo the second they saw her, and can definitely picture their father settling down with her. No, we’re not writing a fictional fairytale, this is really happening in Alex and JLo’s relationship! IT’S SO PERFECT!

HollywoodLifers, doesn’t JLo and Alex’s Saturday evening look so relaxing and cute?!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.