REX/Shutterstock

Ugh, this is not how things were supposed to go. After giving birth to a miracle baby at 50, Janet Jackson and third husband Qatari Wissam Al Mana should have lived happily ever after. Unfortunately, a new report claims they broke up. Here’s the scoop!

This is so sad! Months after welcoming her FIRST child into the world, Janet Jackson, 50, has reportedly called it quits with Qatari Wissam Al Mana, 42. The couple “have decided that it wasn’t working and to go their separate ways,” an insider revealed to the Daily Mail on Apr. 7. “They’re both busy people but determined to be good parents, even if they’re apart.” The source didn’t give exact details as to why the singer and multi-millionaire threw in the towel on their 5-year marriage, but it sounds like conflicting schedules was one of the reasons.

Still, Janet and Qatari will continue to put their child’s needs before their own and keep him as their number one priority. The couple’s split is particularly heartbreaking because the “Nasty” hitmaker gave birth to a baby boy, Eissa, on January 3rd. Not only that, but Janet was 50 years old when she had her first child, so some may say that Eissa was a miracle baby. As for their son’s living situation, “Eissa will stay with his mother, who is basing herself in London,” the source explains to the Daily Mail. But what does this mean for Qatari? How often will be able to see his son?

The good news is that their split is reportedly “amicable,” but maybe their worlds just grew too different. Just last week, reports claimed Qatari was helping Janet adjust to life away from the spotlight now that she’s taken on the role of motherhood, which made it sound like their marriage was right on track! Something must have changed pretty quickly.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked to hear that Janet and Qatari called it quits?

