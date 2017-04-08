Harry Styles’ Transformation Over The Years: From ‘X-Factor’ Cutie To Sexy Heartthrob

REX/Shutterstock

Harry Styles is no longer the young boy who was auditioning to be on ‘The X-Factor.’ He grew up right before our eyes as part of One Direction, and now he’s hotter than ever after returning to the spotlight with his debut single. See his transformation!

Harry Styles, 23, first entered our lives in 2010 when he auditioned for the British version of The X-Factor. At the time, he was just a 16-year-old teenager with his curly hair swept to the side. Even then, he was absolutely adorable. He auditioned as a solo candidate, but didn’t make it to the “Boys” category. Harry was then put into a five-member boy band with Zayn Malik, 24, Liam Payne, 24, Louis Tomlinson, 25, and Niall Horan, 23.

Harry came up with the name “One Direction” for the band. The group came in third place, but their journey was just beginning. The boys exploded in popularity and became a worldwide phenomenon. The boys became brothers in the band and just kept getting cuter and cuter.

Harry remained the confident and goofy charmer he still is today. However, he’s embraced some different hairstyles over the years. He grew his hair out and let us love that long mane of luscious hair. Sometimes he would even bless us with a man bun!

One Direction decided to take a hiatus in Nov. 2015 after 5 years together. Harry decided to try something new: acting. He nabbed a supporting role in Christopher Nolan’s WWII drama Dunkirk. His first act of business as an actor? Cutting his hair! He chopped those long locks off in favor of a shorter ‘d0.

While filming, Harry stayed out of the spotlight. During his downtime, he was also working on a new album. Zayn, Louis, and Niall have all gone solo, and Harry decided to step up to the plate. He released his first solo single, “Sign of the Times,” on April 7. The song is unlike anything we’ve ever heard before from Harry. He’s come a long way since The X-Factor days, and we can’t wait to see what he does next.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Harry’s solo debut? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.