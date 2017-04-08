A giraffe gave birth to a new baby calf on Apr. 3, but sadly it was not the anxiously awaited April. Orla the giraffe had an adorable baby at the Chester Zoo in Cheshire, England and you can watch the incredible birth here!

Congratulations to Orla! The 8 year-old giraffe gave birth to her third baby calf on Apr. 3. Meanwhile the world continues to wait for April to have her baby at the Animal Adventure Park in New York. Both Orla and baby are doing well at the Chester Zoo in Upton by Chester in Cheshire, England. She gave birth after four hours of labor, according to giraffe team manager Sarah Roffe. The calf’s sex and name have not been revealed yet. A word of warning, the video of the birth is not for the faint of heart.

“She’s an experienced mum,” Sarah said on the Zoo’s website, “and a few hours later she delivered the calf safely onto soft straw as the rest of the herd, including her other young Kidepo and Millie, looked on.” Sarah also explained that although the baby’s fall from its’ mother to the floor seemed painful, it’s helped the baby giraffe start its’ life on its’ own. “Although it might be quite a drop, and they may fall to the ground with a bit of a thud, it’s how giraffe calves arrive into the world and it stimulates them into taking their first breaths,” she said.

The moment in the video when the new little giraffe took its’ first steps was so heartwarming. “Those long legs take a little bit of getting used to but the new calf is doing ever so well, as is mum,” Sarah continued, “she’s [Orla] an excellent parent and is doing a fantastic job of nursing her new arrival.” She even joked, “The world may be waiting for April the giraffe to have her calf over in America, but Orla has beaten her to it!”

