More like ‘Fate Of The Fashionable!’ For the eighth installment of ‘Fast And The Furious,’ celebs like Charlize Theron and Michelle Rodriguez turned heads in gorgeous summery gowns on the red carpet on Apr. 8. Dying to see all the stylish trends? We’ve got a whole gallery!

Are your engines ready? Because this red carpet is fast and furious! Walking the red carpet this evening for the Fate Of The Furious premiere are Charlize Theron, 41, Michelle Rodriguez, 38, and Elsa Pataky, 40, who just proved that you can be a badass race car driver and a glitzy fashionista at the same time. One of our favorite things to look out for on any red carpet are on-the-rise fashion trends, including color, cut, and styling. As Los Angeles continues to heat up, many stars opted for shorter or peek-a-boo dresses to embrace the changing on the seasons.

The men were also seriously dressed to impress! Hot fellas’ like Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, 44, and Vin Diesel, 49, braved the summery sun in leather jackets and jeans. The Rock wore an army green jacket with sunglasses and black jeans while Vin, his reported Hollywood nemesis, contrasted in white jeans and a black jacket. As the red carpet drew closer, fans were worried as to how the co-stars would get along, seeing as they had some beef while filming. It all started when the Baywatch star ranted on Facebook about his “lazy” co-stars. After doing a bit of digging, it was revealed that he was talking about Vin.

So, what exactly made these two dislike each other? Some believe it has everything to do with jealousy. “Vin has been a little jealous of Dwayne over his physique,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Vin has had issues with how people perceive his body and also how people treat Dwayne on set, making it appear that he is the bigger star.” Wow…who knew men deal with that kind of body envy too?!

HollywoodLifers, which Fate Of The Furious red carpet look is YOUR favorite? Tell us below!

