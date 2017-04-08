Carrie Fisher Will Appear In ‘Star Wars Episode IX’ 3 Years After Her Death

Courtesy of LucasFilm

After Carrie Fisher’s sudden death in Dec. 2016, it remained a mystery if her character General Leia Organa would appear in 2019’s ‘Star Wars Episode IX.’ Her brother has confirmed that she WILL be in the final film of the trilogy!

What a relief! There has been so much speculation on if the late Carrie Fisher‘s General Leia Organa character would be brought back in Star Wars Episode IX after her untimely passing in Dec. 2016. Leia was supposed to have a significant part in the plot to that film, as she does in Episode VIII: The Last Jedi. All of her scenes for that movie had already been filmed before she died from complications of a heart attack. Her brother Todd, 59, has now given the official word that Leia WILL be in the final episode of the trilogy so Star Wars fans can rejoice!

Todd and Carrie’s daughter Billie Lourd, 24, have given Disney the rights to use previously filmed footage for the finale, and that CGI will not be used to recreate any scenes featuring Leia as producers had already promised. “Both of us were like, ‘Yes, how do you take her out of it?’ And the answer is you don’t,” Todd told the New York Daily News at the opening night gala of the TCM Film Festival in LA on Apr. 7.

“She’s as much a part of it as anything and I think her presence now is even more powerful than it was, like Obi Wan — when the saber cuts him down he becomes more powerful. I feel like that’s what’s happened with Carrie. I think the legacy should continue,” he added. Todd isn’t sure what her storyline will be, but is simply glad that her presence will be there for Star Wars fans. He said, “I’m not the only part in that equation, but I think the people deserve to have her. She’s owned by them.”

He believes that the team behind the film will “do great things” with Leia, saying “You don’t mess with this legacy. It would be like rewriting the Bible. To me, Star Wars is the holy grail of storytelling and lore and you can’t mess with it.” Amen to that!!! Now we just have to wait until May 23, 2019 when the film comes out to see what they do with her character.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited that Leia will be back in Star Wars Episode IX?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.