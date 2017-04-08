Bill Maher Slams Trump As A ‘D***’ For Reversing Ban On Chemical That Poisons Kids Brains

Bill Maher did not hold back in his final segment of the night on Apr. 7. The ‘Real Time’ host ranted about President Trump and the Republican Party’s habit of ‘being a d—s’ in a video that you just have to see!

Bill Maher, 61, let loose about his feelings toward President Donald Trump, 70, and the entire Republican Party. He repeatedly called the President and the members of his political party “d—s” for the policies they have been implementing. “New role Republicans have to learn the different between being conservative and just being a d—,” Bill said.

“So much of what they have done since Trump took over isn’t moving the party in a more conservative direction,” Bill continued, “it’s also not a libertarian move. It’s just a d— move.” He went on to explain that the ban on chlorpyrifos, a chemical which can damage children’s brain, had been recently reversed. “What would a d— do if there was a pesticide that was found to impair cognitive development in children? Use it, of course!” Bill sardonically joked. “Last week our new anti EPA, EPA okayed the use of chlorpyrifos.”

Bill also went after the recent the recent move to repeal the ban on lead bullets. He explained that when a hunter shoots an animal with a lead bullet and leaves it the wild, a bald eagles or as Bill put it “you know the symbol of our f—ing country” could die of lead poisoning. He also attacked the move to “kill the agreement Obama made with the car companies to get all cars up to an average of 55 miles a gallon in 8 years.” Bill just could not understand it. “It makes the air cleaner,” he said, “it makes up more energy independent. It saves people money that they can spend on other things. It was a win-win-win-win.” Finally he ended with, “no it goes against the prime directive of let’s say it together ‘being a d—.'”

