Bella Hadid Poses Naked In Breathtaking Photo As She Embraces The Single Life

Courtesy of Instagram

We are in awe! Bella Hadid stripped down to her birthday suit for a breathtaking high-fashion shoot, posing naked in a pool of water. The supermodel shared the gorgeous snap on April 7, shortly after revealing that she’s embracing the single life.

Bella Hadid, 20, looks like a goddess in her ethereal new photo shoot. The model appeared to pose nude while floating in a pool of water, putting her bare breasts on full display. “When doves cry..💙,” she captioned the spellbinding snap on April 7, showing her surrounded by a sheer material. Bella got into the zone for the special occasion, peacefully gazing up to the sky. Despite her highly publicized split with The Weeknd, 27, she’s been staying on her grind and not skipping a beat, recently sharing several high-fashion photos. She’s not letting anyone dull her shine!

When doves cry..💙🦋🕊 A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Apr 7, 2017 at 3:03pm PDT

Bella recently admitted that she’s okay with living the single life — for right now. The gorgeous model revealed that she’s taking break from dating as her ex-boyfriend’s romance with Selena Gomez heats up. “I’m just really focusing on myself, and my work, and just being the best that I can be,” she told Porter magazine. “I’m not really worried about what guys think about me, I’m just trying to be a woman!” Bella has not dated anyone since, but she’s been busy traveling the world for major gigs. However, she did recently spark romance rumors with a male model.

Fans were buzzing about a potential new relationship for the supermodel when she was photographed getting out of a car with Jordan Barrett in NYC on April 6. Even though many assumed she was moving on six months after her public split, HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that Bella has been turning down guys left and right because she’s “just not ready” to date again. “It’s going to take time and she’s okay with that,” our source said.

Bella recently shared another gorgeous photo showcasing her derriere, while spending the weekend in Mexico with her friends on April 3. She was photographed looking totally relaxed while sipping mimosas poolside. Wearing a white thong bikini, the model showed off her amazing figure, and left little to the imagination with her barely there bottoms. Keep doing you, girl!

HollywoodLifers, is this your favorite photo shoot of Bella? Tell us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.