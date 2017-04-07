Zayn Malik Feeling Threatened By Harry Styles New Music? He’s ‘Relieved’

Courtesy of Instagram

As each former 1D singer releases their new solo music, it’s hard not to compare them. That’s why Zayn Malik was nervous about Harry Styles’ single coming out. However, a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that it’s all good now that he’s heard it!

Harry Styles, 23, finally dropped his first solo single called “Sign of the Times” on April 7, and it’s totally awesome! However, a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the first One Direction cutie to drop solo music, Zayn Malik, 24, was a liiiiittle nervous about the competition.

“Zayn has heard Harry‘s new song and liked it, he liked its 80’s vibe,” explained the insider. Apparently Gigi Hadid’s boyfriend was scared there would be some similarities that could steal his thunder. Luckily, that isn’t the case. “He can now now breathe a sigh of relief because it doesn’t sound anything like his music.”

“He doesn’t feel threatened in the slightest by Harry‘s new music,” the source continued. “Of course he hasn’t listened to the whole album but is pretty confident that their sounds are not in competition with each other.” We agree! Harry seems to be going for more of a David Bowie/Queen vibe while Zayn has an edgy modern sound.

Even if Harry and Zayn sounded identical, we doubt that either guy would be taking fans from the other. Directioners are just happy to have music from the guys at all, and we’re so sure that they’ll keep listening to everything they each put out. The same goes for Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson.

However, Zayn will probably be nervous to hear that Liam Payne may also be jumping on the solo bandwagon. A new report claims that he’s going to drop his first single just one month after Harry’s, and we can’t wait to hear it!

