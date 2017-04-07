Finally some good news for Paige! If what fiancé Alberto Del Rio says is true in this drunken rant, the WWE star is ‘expecting’ her first child. Of course we don’t know how credible the wrestler is since he’s sipping beers at a bar — but see for yourself!

It seems like the clouds are finally parting for Paige, 24, who was a victim of a sex tape leak in mid March. As the WWE superstar continues to put that trauma behind her, fiancé Alberto Del Rio, 39, shared some juicy news in his Periscope story. The wrestler might be expecting his first child with Paige, but it’s hard to tell if he was just joking around in the middle of his drunken rant. “You said I was pregnant yesterday,” quipped the English hottie, to which Alberto joked, “I said a lot of things yesterday. I’m always telling the truth…even when I lie.” WHAT DOES THAT MEAN?!



I get to wake up to this babe every morning and forever. Lucky me. #MonsierGaston #MyLove A post shared by Paige WWE (@realpaigewwe) on Apr 7, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

This isn’t the first time the engaged couple led fans down a road of confusion. According to Alberto’s Instagram account, he was supposed to marry Paige on March 30. While they may have wed in an ULTRA secret ceremony, there haven’t been any pictures or reports about their wedding…so did it happen yet? Out of all the things Alberto discusses in his drunken video, their hypothetical wedding isn’t one of them. Instead he goes on to diss some WWE stars and talks about his plans to visit the Natural History Museum with Paige.

If we had to reach a conclusion ourselves, we’re leaning towards Paige NOT being pregnant. The raven-haired beauty also seems a little buzzed in the video and even slurs her words a few times. Plus, THEY’RE AT A BAR. Why would Alberto take Paige to a bar if she wasn’t able to drink? Being the only sober one in a bar is never fun.

