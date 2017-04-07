Star Divine: 5 Things To Know About The Woman Who Allegedly Beat Up Safaree Samuels

Courtesy of Instagram

After social media fans became worried that Nicki Minaj’s ex, Safaree Samuels was badly injured on April 7, it was reported that Star Divine was behind his alleged hospitalization. Star is Safaree’s current flame, and here’s everything you should know about her…

Are Star Divine, and Safaree Samuels, 35, dating? Well, that’s what everyone thought before April 7, when it was reported that an alleged eye witness saw her hit him over the head with a pole! The two reportedly got into a “public brawl” according to an Instagram user who apparently saw the whole thing go down. A friend of Safaree’s implied that he had been hospitalized, and Star took to Snapchat to speak out about the ordeal. And, after listening to her to her latest Snapchat on April 7 — where she had zero sympathy for Safaree — it sounded like she may have had something to do with his alleged injury. You can listen to that, right here, and check out five key things to know about Star, below!

1. Star is speculated to be a cast member on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood.

The show’s 4th season is set to premiere in April 2017, and it’s been reported that Star has been filming with the cast and that she will become a series regular. Her on-again, apparently, now, off-again boyfriend, Safaree is already a cast member on L&HHH.

2. She’s referred to as the “West Coast Barbie”.

Star has gained notoriety for her signature pink locks, seen in our photos above, although she’s currently brunette. And, a lot of social media users have pointed out that it’s pretty ironic that Safaree’s ex, Nicki Minaj, 32, is referred to as “Pink Barbie”. Similarities, similarities…

3. Star is a business woman.

She owns an “upscale hair boutique” — Barbie’s Hair Extensions. Her mission statement is to make women feel like “royalty.” Her goal is to have women invest in themselves since they work so hard. “Act like a queen, Look like a barbie,” is her self-made slogan.

4. Star appears to be a model.

Most of the photos on her Instagram are professional photos, where she’s posed and surrounded by glam teams. Hey, if you got it, flaunt it.

5. She’s got a rocking body!

Star posts a ton of photos of her fit body, which is covered in cool tattoos, and we’re dying to know her workout regimen!

