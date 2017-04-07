Pearl Gonzalez: 5 Things To Know About The UFC Fighter With Breast Implants

Courtesy of Instagram

Its been a rollercoaster week for UFC fighter Pearl Gonzalez. She was initially pulled from the UFC 210 card for having breast implants, but was later reinstated to fight. Here are five things to know about the athlete.

What a ride for Pearl Gonzalez. The 30-year-old went from a nobody making her debut fight in UFC 210 to being the most talked about athlete of the event after the New York State fighting commission pulled her from the card because she had breast implants. She was later cleared to fight after providing them with medical information, but it made for quite a circus. Here are five things to know about Pearl ahead of her Apr. 8 fight against Cynthia Calvillo, 29.

1. Pearl trains in Southern California.

She’s associated with the San Diego Combat Academy, which is home to a number of other fighters.

2. Pearl has won her last six professional fights.

Her record of 6-1-0 is impressive. Her only loss was in the first fight of her career in 2012 and that was by decision. She went on to win her next six fights with the last being her armbar submission of Katie Klimansky-Casimir at HFC 28 – Hoosier Fight Club 28 in Apr. 2016.

3. Pearl is making her UFC debut.

She signed to the UFC earlier in 2017 and her fight against Cynthia at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY will be her debut fight with the organization. She’s up against a tough opponent, who is 4-0 in the Octagon.

4. Pearl was initially embarrassed that world found out she has breast implants, but is now okay with it.

“I don’t think I wanted the world to know about my surgery and to be talked about like this,” Pearl said after her UFC 210 weigh-in. “I have worked very hard to show how talented I am. I have a lot to bring to this division. And that’s what I would like to be known for.” She then added, “All media is good media. “So I’m going to ride this wave, and if this helps get me name out there, I’m going to ride it. I’m gonna win tomorrow night. I’m going to show the world not only do I have breast implants, but I’m a talented fighter.”

5. Pearl has worked as an MMA instructor and has trained other fighters.

Before rising to the level she’s at today, she helped instruct others in the disciplines in boxing, kickboxing and Muy Thai.

