21 Savage: 5 Things To Know About The Rapper Thirsting After Kylie Jenner

21 Savage is making a splash with his catchy flow and hard-hitting lyrics. The Atlanta rapper has no shame in his game, especially when it comes to thirsting after Kylie Jenner! Don’t know much about him? Learn all about the rising star here!

1.) 21 Savage is a rising star in the rap game.

Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, better known as 21 Savage, is a 24-year-old Atlanta-born rapper with a unique style and signature flow. He is best known for his mixtapes, The Slaughter Tape and Slaughter King and his extended plays Free Guwop and Savage Mode with Metro Boomin. After his songs started getting more play, the rapper was named as one of the “Freshman Class” of 2016 by XXL. With three million followers on Instagram, he’s clearly off to a great start!

2.) The rapper has the hots for Kylie Jenner — and so does 22 Savage.

21 Savage and 22 Savage (aka Young 22) are both pining over Kylie Jenner, 19. 21 Savage shamelessly revealed that he wanted to “tear” Kylie’s “a** up” and posted several tweets about having a crush on her. He even changed his main Instagram photo to an image of Kylie, with a dagger tattooed on her forehead, just like him! Tyga responded by teasing a diss track, shortly before 22 Savage released a track called “Kylie’s Daddy,” all about loving the reality star.

3.) Drake bought him a Ferrari!

Check out that new whip! Drizzy hooked up 21 Savage with a brand new, bright red Ferrari for his 24th birthday. The rapper was spotted with the car in their “Sneakin” music video, proving it’s great to have friends in high places! Fans started speculating that Drake had signed 21 to his OVO Sound record label after they took pics and collaborated on a hot track together.

4.) He was shot 6 times on his 21st birthday.

21 Savage reportedly turned to music after he was shot 6 times on his 21st birthday in 2013. He almost died from blood loss after one of the bullets struck his neck. Luckily, he turned his pain into profit and is already worth almost $1 million after he started releasing music in 2015.

5.) The dagger tattoo on his forehead has a powerful meaning.

21’s tattoo is a tribute to his little brother Quantivayus, also known as Tayman, who was sadly killed. Tayman chose the design to represent their crew. After he died, 21 Savage got the same tattoo to pay homage and it’s become one of his biggest trademarks in the rap game!

