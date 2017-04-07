Tomi Lahren Suing Glenn Beck & The Blaze For Wrongful Termination Over Pro-Choice Stance

Courtesy of theBlaze

Tomi Lahren filed a lawsuit against her former employer Glenn Beck’s TheBlaze for wrongful termination on Apr. 7. She was reportedly suspended and then fired after she revealed she was pro-choice. See what Tomi tweeted about the suit here!

Tomi Lahren has filed a lawsuit for wrongful termination against her former employer Glenn Beck and TheBlaze. The 24 year-old outspoken ultra-conservative TV host’s suit claimed, “her employment was terminated, she would have no more shows” because of her pro-choice stance. Tomi’s two-year contract was not up until Sept. 30, but she was let go after being suspended, as reported by Dallas News.

Tomi revealed “I’m pro-choice and here’s why: I can’t sit here and be a hypocrite and say I’m for limited government but I think that the government should decide what women should do with their bodies,” during her appearance on The View on Mar. 17. Just three days after she was on The View, Tomi received a one week suspension from her job, which was later extended before she was reportedly formally let go. Tomi did not know of any issue with what she said on The View when she returned to work. “No one told Plaintiff that her statements on the The View were either improper or inappropriate; and, indeed, Plaintiff’s point of view is just that – her point of view and freedom of expression,” the lawsuit said. “Lay down and play dead really isn’t my style. #FinalThoughts,” she tweeted presumably about the lawsuit on Apr. 7.

Lay down and play dead really isn't my style. #FinalThoughts — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) April 7, 2017

“It is puzzling that an employee who remains under contract (and is still being paid) has sued us for being fired, especially when we continue to comply fully with the terms of our agreement with her,” a spokesperson from TheBlaze told the Dallas News. Tomi has also not been granted access to her Facebook page according to the suit. She has not posted on it since Mar. 19. Tomi was “understandably disappointed, saddened and in shock for being suspended for freely expressing her opinions, which certainly reconcile with what is the law of the land in the United States i.e., a woman’s constitutional right to choose and in no way inconsistent with any of [Tomi’s] obligations under the Employment Contract,” her suit said.

