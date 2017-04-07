T.I. & Tiny ‘Sleeping Together’ — He Wants To Keep Their ‘Fire’ After Almost Losing Her

REX/Shutterstock

Back on track? T.I. is trying to let Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris know that he’s willing to do whatever it takes to keep their ‘fire’ lit, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. A reconciliation could be in the works, since the former flames are ‘sleeping together’ again!

T.I., 36, isn’t ready to throw in the towel when it comes to his relationship with Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41. The rapper was recently spotted with his ex and their kids, smiling from ear to ear while venturing out of Los Angeles. Even though he’s booked for a gig, he’s trying to show Tiny that he’s willing to put in the work to reconcile their differences. “TIP’s got a show in Vegas this weekend and assured Tiny that it will be 100-percent all work and no play,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They’ve both worked incredibly hard to put their marriage on the right track and TIP’s not even trying to have Tiny remotely thinking he’s up to no good.”

“He told her that once his show is over, it’s to his hotel suite alone for bed,” our source added. “He’s even invited her to come too! They’ve been sleeping together at home, cuddling and being extremely intimate and TIP wants to keep that fire lit which is why he invited her. He’s working hard because he almost lost Tiny and he doesn’t want to be in that position again.”

T.I. and Tiny were reportedly leaving Los Angeles after wrapping up promos for their reality show. It’s about to be the sixth and final season of The Family Hustle, which is set to premiere on April 17. The show’s producers revealed in a statement, “This season T.I. and Tiny remain more committed than ever to the family hustle while working together to figure out their new normal.”

She originally filed for divorce in Dec. 2016, but it seems a permanent split may be off the table! “He’s been sleeping in a separate bedroom for the last few weeks, but got tired of that and now has taken his game to a whole new level and is thinking outside the box to make Tiny understand that he loves her,” another insider told us. Many fans are still hoping for a reconciliation!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tiny and T.I. are the perfect match? Tell us!

