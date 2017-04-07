AKm-GSI

Back together again! The Weeknd finally wrapped up his South American tour on April 2, and just days later, he was back in Los Angeles with his girlfriend, Selena Gomez. The lovebirds looked too adorable on their date night April 6!

Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 27, reunited in Los Angeles on April 6 after a week apart. The hot couple went to dinner at TAO Beauty & Essex in Hollywood, and although they tried to keep a low profile while leaving the restaurant, they just couldn’t escape the paparazzi!

The Weeknd was the perfect gentleman, letting Sel walk in front of him to the car, while he followed behind to make sure no one got too close. The 24-year-old looked gorgeous for the date night, flaunting her fabulous legs in a little black dress, which she dressed down in the best way with a jean jacket and booties. She did her hair for the occasion, too, with her bob styled in tight curls. So chic!

Sel and The Weeknd have only been together for three months, but they’ve certainly made a point of spending as much time together as possible throughout their romance. At the end of January, they went on a romantic, whirlwind trip to Italy, where they were photographed packing on MAJOR PDA. Then, he left for the European leg of his tour, but she made sure to pay him a visit overseas. When he jetted back to his hometown, Toronto during a week-long break, she joined him, too, and she also flew down to Brazil/Argentina when he was playing in South America at the end of March. Talk about dedication!

Now, the 27-year-old has most of April off, so it’s likely these two will get to spend a lot of uninterrupted time together. We love seeing them so happy!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Selena’s date night look? Do you think her and The Weeknd will last as a couple?

