‘Jersey Shore’: Mike ‘The Situation’ Faces Decades In Jail For Committing Tax Crimes

We’ve got a serious situation here, and it doesn’t involve rock-hard abs! ‘Jersey Shore’ star Mike Sorrentino could face decades in prison if convicted of committing new tax crimes and falsifying his assets. Read on for all the shocking details!

This is not the kind of situation Mike Sorrentino, 34, had in mind. Jersey Shore fans remember “The Situation” for his killer six pack, but to authorities it’s all about the reality star’s potentially sketchy tax returns. The feds reportedly added new criminal charges against him that involve allegedly hiding millions of dollars from the government and IRS, according to TMZ. If convicted of tax evasion and falsifying records to avoid detection of assets, Mike could face DECADES behind bars.

Additionally, the U.S Attorney claims the gym, tan, laundry enthusiast and his brother, Marc, illegally concealed roughly $9 million dollars between 2010 and 2012, according to the publication. That money stems from Mike’s success on the Jersey Shore. Authorities also say he filed false income tax returns and made fraudulent deductions. Making matters worse, this new case builds on a previous on that already placed Mike in hot water with the law in 2014.

It was then at the reality star was originally charged with tax evasion in the state of New Jersey. Both Mike and Marc were expected to surrender to authorities at the time, but since this tax fraud case is still going on, it sounds like neither one followed through. It was reported back in 2014 that “The Situation” was expected to face a maximum sentence of twelve years in prison. About 30 minutes after walking out of the court room with his lawyers, Mike posted this appropriate message on social media — To be old and wise you must first be young and dumb.

