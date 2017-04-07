Mel B’s Ex Stephen Belafonte Loses Custody & Visitation Rights With Their Daughter

REX/Shutterstock

Mel B and Stephen Belafonte’s split has taken a nasty turn. As of Apr. 7, the singer’s ex lost custody and visitation rights when it comes to the couple’s 5-year old daughter Madison, according to a court order obtained by HollywoodLife.com. Here’s the latest.

We are absolutely speechless. Following Melanie Brown‘s, 41, abuse accusations, soon-to-be ex-husband Stephen Belafonte, 41, was denied visitation rights to see his 5-year old daughter Madison, according to a court order obtained by HollywoodLife.com. This news comes hours after the former Spice Girls singer was granted a restraining order against Stephen, claiming he beat her, cheated on her multiple times over the course of their 10-year marriage, and forced her into having 3-way sex.

Here to comment on the denied visitation rights is California Divorce Attorney David Pisarra, who spoke to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Mel B has temporarily been able to deny visitation and custody to Stephen Belafonte, for probably about 21 days or 3 weeks. This is a normal strategic move to protect Mel B’s parental rights. Stephen is now in danger of losing permanently valuable parental rights. Should a permanent order be granted, Mel B will be given primary legal and physical custody and Stephen will be at a severe disadvantage for his rights as a father.”

Things haven’t been looking good for Stephen since the announcement of their divorce on Mar. 20. Ever since going public with their separation, Mel B has come forth with jaw-dropping accusations — and she’s not the only one affected by them! Friends of the X-Factor and America’s Got Talent judge were close to calling the cops on Stephen many times, but she begged them not to. Even ex Eddie Murphy is concerned for her safety and the safety of their shared daughter Angel Iris when Stephen is around. And then there’s Simon Cowell, who reportedly tried to help Mel B out of her marriage.

Making matters even messier, Stephen allegedly knocked up the divorcing couple’s nanny, Lorraine Gilles. Multiple reports claim Stephen had an affair with the blonde German-native sometime in 2014 and ordered her to have an abortion. The worst part is that Stephen didn’t even keep their fling a secret from Mel B. “[He] would degrade me in front of her by comparing me to Lorraine, telling me how much younger and better looking she was,” the British pop star allegedly said in the court papers. Yikes!

