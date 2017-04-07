Courtesy of Instagram

Here’s a shocking bit of ‘Love & Hip Hop’ news to wake you up this Friday! Nicki Minaj’s ex Safaree Samuels was allegedly ‘beat up’ by his new GF Star Divine, according to an April 7 report, and he even had to go to the hospital. WATCH Star basically confirm it in a Snapchat video!

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood‘s Star Divine took to Snapchat the first week of April to hint that something happened to her boyfriend Safaree Samuels, 35, that gave him a “headache.” So did she beat him up with a pipe, as a witness claims? WATCH:

Instagram user East Coast Renaissance claimed in a post that they received a tip that Safaree and Star had a public fight. “So we’re minding our business while in downtown Hollywood on [street name blocked] and Safaree and that girl got into a full brawl,” the tipster reportedly said. “She hit him over the head with a f*cking pole…on GOD…” Yikes! While Star didn’t specify what caused Saf’s “headache,” it’s safe to say that something definitely went down.

Those close to Saf have also implied that he’s in the hospital, which Star also aired all over Snapchat. “Sorry to bother you is Safaree ok? Just talk to him on FaceTime and he look like he in the hospital barely moving,” Instagram user @fjjahmarintl reportedly asked Star on the platform, adding, “What happen?” Star responded that “he’s fine” and called him “a dramatic BOWAS.” Hmm! Check out a grab from her Snap below:

It’s all very interesting!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Saf was really hospitalized?

