Courtesy of E!

Some things never change! Scott Disick proudly admitted he still gets ‘turned on’ by Kourtney Kardashian, even joking that she makes his ‘sausage move.’ In a brand new teaser clip released April 6, he reveals that he’ll never be over the love of his life!

Scott Disick, 33, still has that loving feeling for Kourtney Kardashian, 37! The reality star’s on-again, off-again relationship becomes the topic of conversation during the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In the teaser clip provided by E! News, Khloe Kardashian, 32, starts hitting Scott with a few hard-hitting questions, asking if they shared a kiss during their family getaway in Mexico. Scott admits they locked lips, but reveals that she wasn’t that into it. However, he joked, “She didn’t kiss me back when we were together.” Khloe didn’t stop there!

She continues, “But so, did your sausage like move in your pants a little ’cause it got excited?” Scott couldn’t help but crack a smile, proudly admitting, “I’m still like turned on by her, if that’s what you’re asking.” The father-of-three also reveals that he’s still single, noting that he could date other people, but doesn’t want to. “I mean, technically I could I guess, but I don’t feel comfortable,” he said. The exes were joined by their kids, Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2, for the trip, but they certainly looked like they could be more than just co-parents on April 4.

“I feel like I will never be over her,” Scott candidly confessed. “She’s the love of my life, but I just try to do everything to be there for her, but there’s literally no appreciation for anything ever. I definitely realize that a lot of things truly are my fault and I’m happy taking ownership for all that. I just hope that one day she understands that I would never want to be with anybody but her.”

However, while talking to Khloe last week, Kourt insisted that they’re “NOT working things out.” Khloe revealed to her sister that her ex doesn’t seem to understand where they stand. “I don’t think Scott thinks you’re not,” she said. Kourtney was recently spotted out with Quincy Brown, 25, so Scott better shape up quick, since several guys would likely jump at the chance to date her!

