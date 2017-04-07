Rihanna Teams Up With Chopard On Fine Jewelry Collection: See Her Smoldering Shoot

Courtesy of Chopard

Rihanna is adding a new gig to her resume: jewelry designer! The songstress teamed up with Chopard on an exquisite collection and in honor of the launch RiRi posed for a seriously smoldering shoot, which you can see above. Here’s everything you need to know about her new line.

Rihanna, 26, already has her own FENTY x PUMA collection and her very own line of Manolo Blahnik shoes, but the stylish songstress is adding another fashionable role to her already growing resume — she’s teaming up with Chopard to design a line of jewelry. “I have always been in love with Chopard’s exquisite jewelry, so to actually design collections with them is something I still can’t believe,” the star said in a press release from the brand. “It was a really incredible process and I learned so much! I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

RiRi is beyond excited and the feeling is totally mutual. “Rihanna and I collaborated closely on the collections so you can feel her unstoppable energy, strong creativity, and inherent sense of design in every piece,” Chopard co-president and creative director, Caroline Scheufele added. “With her unique style, she redefines the way people see and wear jewelry.”

The collection, entitled RIHANNA ♥ CHOPARD, is set for a Spring 2017 release, where our fave BadGal set out to blend an urban, chic vibe with the brand’s classic glamour. To go along with their cool collab, RiRi posed for a seriously smoldering shoot, where she can be seen dripping in jewels and diamonds — and she looks amazing.

What do you think of Rihanna’s latest gig? Are you excited to see what she dreams up for Chopard? Check out the stunning shot above and let us know in the comments below.