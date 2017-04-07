PGA Masters Day 2 Live Stream: Watch The Second Day Of The Golf Tournament

REX/Shutterstock

With Dustin Johnson out of the 81st Masters, the tournament has suddenly become anyone’s game. We’ve got your way to watch all of the action via live stream from Augusta National when the first players tee off starting at 9am EST on Apr. 7.

We’re heading into the second day of golf’s greatest tournament, The Masters and things are heating up. The world’s top player Dustin Johnson withdrew on the first day Apr. 6 after suffering a back injury when he fell down a flight of stairs the day prior. With the heavy favorite to win now out of the race, it’s really anyone’s game for who will take the green jacket home. Dustin’s pain has turned into gain for the rest of the field, so scroll down for all the live stream details.

American Charley Hoffman is heading into day two atop the leaderboard, after turning in a sensational four under 65 during the windy and sometimes wet first day. He’s never won a major, but has had two top-five finishes on the PGA Tour in 2017. He’s followed by fellow American William McGirt ,who had a solid round of 69 on the tourney’s opening day. The same couldn’t be said for Jordan Spieth, as the 2015 Masters champ had a quadruple bogey on the 15th hole, taking nine shots to get past the par 5 green and ended the day with a score of 75. Yikes!

A huge field of players finished one under par, including Brits Justin Rose, Andy Sullivan and Matthew Fitzpatrick as well as American golfers Phil Mickelson, Jason Dufner, Russell Henley and Kevin Chappell. Carding even-par 72’s after day one were Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy, Belgian Thomas Pieters and Dane Soren Kjeldsen along with South African Ernie Els and England’s Paul Casey.

The grey and gloomy first day was kicked off in style though, with golf’s greatest living legend and six-time Masters champion Jack Nicklaus and three-time winner Gary Player teeing off the opening shots to mark the start of the tournament.

