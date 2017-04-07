Nikki Bella: Why She Rules As HollywoodLife’s Star Of The Week

REX/Shutterstock

There was no escaping Nikki Bella this week! The pro wrestler was everywhere, and we’re totally here for it. From her engagement, to the return of ‘Total Divas’ and more, here’s why HollywoodLife.com chose Nikki as our Star of the Week.

It’s been quite a week for Nikki Bella, 33, and all the excitement has earned her our Star of the Week title on April 7. Here are five reasons she’s majorly on our radar right now!

1. Winning WrestleMania…WITH her man!

After missing WrestleMania 32 while she was healing from neck surgery, Nikki returned to the ring for the big event in 2017 on April 2. She teamed up with her boyfriend, John Cena, 39, in a power couple match against The Miz and Maryse, and the bout was highly publicized. The 33-year-old and her man pinned their competitors to win the match, and it was totally epic!

2. Finally getting her dream proposal

The win was far from the most important moment of the night for Nikki and John though. After their victory, he got down on one knee and finally proposed to her, despite insisting for their five-year relationship that he didn’t want to get married. A proposal is something Nikki has wanted for a long time, and her patience paid off!

3. The return of ‘Total Divas’

In the days after WrestleMania, Nikki managed to stay in the public eye thanks to the return of her E! series Total Divas. After a two-month hiatus, the show returned on April 5, and the episode featured Nikki working to make her WWE comeback after surgery. Unfortunately, she wasn’t cleared by WWE for the July draft, but her persistence and hard work was put on full display.

4. Doing what’s best for her health

Nikki’s neck injury and subsequent surgery was very serious, and even though she was back in the ring for seven months, she’s definitely learned about the importance of taking care of her body. In the days following WrestleMania, Nikki revealed she’d be taking another hiatus because doctors found a “slight herniation” right around the area where she had surgery. We totally respect her for taking her health seriously.

.@BellaTwins So excited for you Nikki!!! (And thanks for supporting) pic.twitter.com/iJR99oXaFB — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) April 5, 2017

5. Getting the seal of approval from Sarah Michelle Gellar

While doing press for Total Divas this week, Nikki got the opportunity to meet Sarah Michelle Gellar. The ladies posed for a sweet photo together, in which Nikki is proudly holding up the actress’ new cookbook, and Sarah herself tweeted out the pic! “So excited for you Nikki!!!” she wrote. “And thanks for supporting.” NO BIG DEAL.

