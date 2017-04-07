Nick Young Married: Did Baller Tie The Knot With The Mother Of His 2 Kids?

REX/Features

Nick Young has reportedly got married! Did the Los Angeles Lakers player say ‘I do’ to his two time baby mama Keonna Green after his split from Iggy Azalea? Get the details on the secret ceremony here!

Congratulations are in order for Nick Young! The 31 year-old small forward and shooting guard for the Los Angeles Lakers has reportedly married Keonna Green, 27. The couple allegedly wed in secret, according to MTO News. Keonna has joined the cast of Basketball Wives and the producers apparently hoped to reveal the happy news on the show.

Nick and Keonna have two children, a five-year-old Nick Jr. and a little girl born in Oct. 2016. The two had a long history together and were not together when Keonna became pregnant the second time. Nick was engaged to rapper Iggy Azalea, 26, who broke up with him after finding out about Nick’s cheating ways in June 2016. “I broke up with Nick because I found out he had brought other women into our home while I was away and caught them on the security footage,” Iggy tweeted when she found out.

“I didn’t feel guilty because I was in love with a man, and I’m pretty sure I’m not the only woman,” Keonna told Us Weekly in July 2016. “We got caught up in the moment and it just happened… Me and Nick have lots of history. It wasn’t a secret on my end.” A source close to Nick previously told HollywoodLife.com, “Nick [Young]’s ready to be in love and commit to one woman. In hindsight, Iggy [Azalea] wasn’t the one, Keonna [Green] was. He’s always had love for her since they were in high school and his feelings for her never fizzled. She’s a great mother, a great lover and friend, and she’s always been the one who could keep Nick in check.”

