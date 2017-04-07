We love Harry Style’s debut single, and we’re not the only ones! His One Direction bandmate Niall Horan took to Twitter to gush over ‘Sign of the Times,’ and you can see his sweet message of support right here.

If you’re just waking up, then there’s a chance you haven’t heard Harry Styles‘ highly-anticipated solo track “Sign of the Times,” which dropped today, April 7. Well, Niall Horan, 23, has…and he publicly complimented Harry, 23, as soon as he listened! “Love it H,” Niall wrote to his pal via an early-morning tweet. Check it out:

@Harry_Styles Love it H . — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) April 7, 2017

Aww! Harry is probably so thrilled to have the support of Niall. Of course, we’ll be interested to see if the others weigh in too, but good for you, Niall, for getting the jump on it!

In case you’ve not listened yet, stream Harry’s new single below:

Fans have had mixed reactions to the song. It’s definitely not what we expected from the One Directioner, but it’s cool to see him exploring a sound that he feels is right. The Queen and Bon Iver vibes on “Sign of the Times” can’t be ignored, and of course the lyrics get you thinking (We never learn, we been here before/Why are we always stuck and running from/The bullets? The bullets). It’s slow-paced, sure, but it’s still a pop-rock song that will be making its way onto our Spring Break playlist.

Now we just have to sit back and wait for the album, and of course we can’t wait to see Harry perform on Saturday Night Live!

HollywoodLifers, do you agree with Niall? Or are you not a fan of "Sign of the Times?"