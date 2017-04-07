Splash News/ REX/Shutterstock

In a shocking turn of events, its been discovered that Mel B believes her former nanny Lorraine Gilles has possession of her alleged sex tapes, according to an explosive report on April 7. The singer has allegedly lived in fear after being ‘extorted.’

Mel B, 41, has made several abuse accusations about her soon-to-be ex husband Stephen Belafonte, 41, and new shocking details have come to light. The singer’s former nanny Lorraine Gilles, 25, who allegedly got pregnant while working for them, is reportedly holding sex tapes over Mel B’s head for extortion. Her lawyers Larry Bakman and Susan Wiesner were in court on April 7, claiming Stephen has been threatening to release the tapes as a means of maintaining control over her, according to TMZ. He’s allegedly threatening to destroy her good reputation.

Stephen “would regularly hold up his phone to [Mel] and point to a video file and say, ‘It’s just one click away,’ meaning that with one click he could send out a video and her career would be over,” according to the shocking new court docs. Mel B says she’s lived in fear for ten years after being extorted. The more shocking discovery was that Mel B claims, “He [Stephen] has admitted to me that our former nanny, Lorraine, maintains possession and control over the media such that I could never have anyone locate the tapes so as to obtain and destroy the same.” Yikes!

Mel B believes some of the tapes, along with boxes of her Spice Girls memorabilia, are in a storage locker with Lorraine’s name on it. Mel is still trying to gain access, according to the documents. She says, “I believe that Lorraine and [Belafonte] are acting in concert to deprive me of my personal belongings by either destroying or disseminating said belongings.” Lorraine was spotted with her husband Michael Bleau on April 6, putting on a united front amid the claims.

Both Mel and Stephen’s lawyers battled it out in court today, the site reports, and the main topic of interest was the sex tapes. Stephen apparently made his threats shortly before she filed for her restraining order, and after Mel filed for divorce and left, Stephen ran off with the boxes. Mel’s ex has since lost custody and visitation rights when it comes to their 5-year old daughter Madison.

