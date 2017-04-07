Liam Payne ‘Proud’ Of Harry Styles After Dropping New Track — See Sweet Message

REX/Shutterstock

Liam Payne celebrated Harry Styles’ new single ‘Sign of the Times’ with an adorable tweet on Apr. 7. See his heartfelt message for his fellow former One Direction member here!

Harry Styles rocked his fans’ world with his new single “Sign of the Times,” which he released on Apr. 7. The 23 year-old former One Direction member won the support of his old bandmates. Liam Payne, 23, took time out of his busy life as a new dad to share his love for Harry. He tweeted, “proud of you H. Glad you’re getting to do your own thing” with some fun music note emojis.

@Harry_Styles proud of you H. Glad you're getting to do your own thing 🎶 — Liam (@LiamPayne) April 7, 2017

Liam was not the only One Direction member who shared his praise for Harry’s new single. Niall Horan, 23, kept his message to Harry super short, but was definitely impressed. “Love it H,” he tweeted. The guys have definitely been super supportive of each other as they’ve embarked on new endeavors. Liam was the latest guy in the group to become a father and he’s been loving it.

Liam’s girlfriend Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, 33, gave birth to a boy on Mar. 22. The couple are reportedly over the moon and Cheryl has allegedly begun thinking about the future. “After ending her second marriage, Cheryl vowed she would never walk down the aisle again unless of course she met her soulmate,” an insider previously revealed to HollywoodLife.com. “Well she’s done just that, and exchanging wedding vows will just be a matter of time now.” Liam and Cheryl both want to take that next step. “They both want to grow old together, they want more children together,” the source said, but don’t expect them to walk down the aisle immediately. “While marriage is something they have both discussed, they see no reason to rush to the alter.”

