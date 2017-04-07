Kylie Jenner & Tyga: She Wants Him ‘To Come Crawling Back To Her’ After Split

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner has been struggling with her separation from Tyga. She cannot stop checking out his social media feed, HollywoodLife has exclusively learned. See how Kylie has been coping without Tyga here!

“Kylie [Jenner] hasn’t seen Tyga in person for a week or so because they’re on a little split,” but she has been keeping tabs on his Instagram a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. The 19 year-old reportedly cannot stop herself from checking out the 27 year-old rapper’s social media to see what he has been up to. “She’s on his page constantly,” the insider told us, “seeing if there’s any new girls lining his pictures and seeing if he’s posting pics of other girls and whatnot.”

“She tries so hard not to like his pics,” the source continued, “but she’s so use to double tapping on all his photos that it’s become second nature.” Kylie allegedly wants to get back together with Tyga, but does not want to seem too eager. “She misses him,” the insider said, “but she wants him to be the one to come crawling back to her.” Kylie does not want to just fall back into Tyga’s arms before proving she’s strong without him. “She’s always giving into him and she’s trying hard not too this time around,” the source told us.

In the meantime, Kylie has plenty to be pumped about. She’s reportedly going to get her own reality spinoff show called The Life of Kylie. “Cameras will follow Kylie around to her glitzy photo shoots and glamorous nights out at LA clubs,” a source told Life & Style. The series has not been ordered yet, but the show would focus on Kylie attempting to balance her personal and professional life, according to GossipCop.

